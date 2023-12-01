2023 Carnival Queen Encourages Transit Home Residents – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

In an inspiring gesture of community engagement, Shanice Butcher, the crowned 2023 Carnival Queen, has been sharing her life story of overcoming hurdles and beating the odds.

Butcher, an avid advocate for the youth and other social causes, has consistently used her voice to call for resistance to the stigmatization and stereotyping of individuals.

Emphasizing the need for second chances and using herself as a prime example, the Carnival Queen sought to bring positivity and encouragement to the young women who frequent the New Beginnings Transit Home.

“People go through many experiences, some of which may not be the best. I am someone who can resonate with the girls at Transit Home, who go through a lot in life. However, I believe that second chances are necessary because I was able to get a second chance to tell my story and take back control of my life. I also wanted them to know that their life experiences should not define or limit them,” noted Queen Butcher.

– Advertisement –

Via a moving and motivational talk hosted on November 18, 2023, Queen Butcher encouraged the girls never to give up but to dig deep instead, believe in themselves and their potential, and constantly rise above adversity.

The impromptu timing of the activity was attributed to the unexpected arrival on the island of an esteemed colleague and distinguished Saint Lucian expert in self-discovery, Dr. Jackie Evans Phillip.

“It’s always been a mission of mine to come back home to make a difference. I have an organization called the Dream Big College, and we are on a mission to empower girls to be change-makers by helping them decrease anxiety and depression. Working today with the girls was interesting because they were able to empower their girl power gems. Working alongside the girls and establishing that they are truly gems with greatness inside them,” remarked Dr. Jackie Evans Phillip.

Apart from the motivational talk, Queen Shanice Butcher has proposed a Christmas decorating event aimed at bringing festive cheer to the occupants of The New Beginnings Transit Home.

She believes the proposed initiative will bring smiles to the faces of the young residents and contribute to fostering a sense of togetherness and giving during the holiday season.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

– Advertisement –