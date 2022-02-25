2022 Taiwan Scholarships Application Period Now Open – St. Lucia Times News

The application period for the 2022 Taiwan ICDF Scholarships and Taiwan MOFA Scholarships is now open. The Embassy of Taiwan in Saint Lucia encourages Saint Lucians to apply.

The deadline for both Taiwan ICDF Scholarships and MOFA Scholarships are March 15, 2022.

On Wednesday, February 23, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen, said that there have been 233 Taiwanese scholarships granted to Saint Lucian students since 2007. He added that the number of awardees have been steadily increasing annually.

“Taiwanese and Saint Lucians are the same,” Ambassador Chen said. “We all believe that education creates tremendous opportunities.”

Ambassador Chen made the announcement at a briefing held in the Conference Room of the Taiwan Technical Mission at Union Gardens, Union. He urged Saint Lucians to take advantage of the opportunities in quality education that Taiwan offers.

The scholarships offered by Taiwan vary and include the Taiwanese Scholarships, ICDF Scholarships, National Taiwan University Scholarships, and I-Shou University Medical Programme.

“I encourage you all to read through the application information as carefully as you can and think long and hard about which scholarship opportunity best suits your needs,” Ambassador Chen told the applicants.

Hon. Shawn Edward, Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, was also in attendance. He thanked Taiwan for its continued support in education to Saint Lucia. He also urged applicants to make the best of the learning experience should they be selected.

“For those of you who have applied, I want to implore you to make the most of the opportunity,” Hon. Edward said.

Representatives from the Embassy of Taiwan and the Ministry of Education, briefed applicants on the application process. Applicants were also given the opportunity to pose their questions and have them answered during a Question and Answer segment.

Five former graduates from the scholarship programme were also present, with each sharing their personal experiences about their educational journey in Taiwan. Among them was Cindy Eugene, who completed a Master of Tropical Agriculture, NPUST (2018-2020) on an ICDF Scholarship.

“My experience in Taiwan was a great one,” she said. “I was able to learn so many things, including meeting and appreciating people from different cultures.”

Another graduate, Valencia Melius, undertook a MOFA Scholarship at Tsing Hua University (2019-2021). She spoke to the applicants about how helpful the teachers and students in Taiwan were in helping her adapt to Taiwanese culture.

Former Minister for Education and Saint Lucia’s Ambassador-designate to Taiwan, Dr. Robert Lewis, was also in attendance at last Wednesday’s briefing.

(Source: Taiwan Embassy in Saint Lucia. Headline photo: Internet stock image)