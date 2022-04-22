2022 Saint Lucia National Census Begins May 17th – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The countdown is finally on for Saint Lucia’s 2022 National Housing and Population Census.

It was due to take place in 2020, but the Covid-19 Pandemic forced a postponement.

The Central Statistics Office, [CSO], after consultation with health officials has been given

the greenlight to proceed with the National Census now that conditions have improved

sufficiently.

Training has begun for over 500 enumerators who will be needed for the 2022 National

Housing and Population Census which will be conducted from May 17 th through to

September 2022.

This will be the first paperless census to be conducted, so the actual collection of data should be quicker and more efficient.

The Central Statistics Office is urging civil society groups, influencers, and the public to

support the islandwide National Population and Housing Census.

Several citizens have already volunteered to help in the build-up to Census Day and have

recorded social media videos encouraging all St. Lucians to co-operate with the enumerators.

Among them are representatives of the National Youth Council, local entrepreneurs, and

physical fitness enthusiasts.

Several public awareness events will take place in the build-up to Census Day on May 17th.

There is a Roadshow planned for May 7th , and a Green Day on May 13th , when the public is asked to wear something green.

A National Population and Housing Census is conducted every 10 years.

Source: Central Statistical Office. Headline photo: Internet stock image

