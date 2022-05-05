2022 Saint Lucia Census Goes Green – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

For the first time in Saint Lucia’s history, a National Census will Go Green- meaning it will be a totally paperless exercise.

The 2022 National Housing and Population Census, starting May 17th,will be conducted by over 500 enumerators using tablets instead of paper.

All the information and data gathered will be uploaded to the Cloud as soon as it is completed, making the process even more efficient.

In every sense, the 2022 Census is contributing towards a greener world. And so, it is fitting that a colour was chosen for “GREEN DAY” on May 13th , to help promote the 2022 National Housing and Population Census.

Director of Statistics Sean C. Mathurin says that “on May 13th , GREEN DAY – everyone will be urged to wear green and to encourage friends, neighbours, and colleagues to play their part in ensuring that there is full community support and participation in the 2022 National Housing and Population Census”.

Prior to that the Central Statistical Office will stage a road show around the island on Saturday May 7th , 2022, encouraging residents around the island to express support for the National Census which will be starting May 17th , 2022.

All town and village councils, sports clubs, church groups and community groups are asked to encourage participation in the 2022 National Housing and Population Census 2022.

The theme this year is “Konté Sent Lisi – The Future is Counting on You”.

Source: Central Statistical Office

