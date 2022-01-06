2022 Nobel Laureate Festival Launched – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Nobel Laureate Festival was launched on Wednesday, 5 January 2022 under the theme, Celebrating Excellence: Facing New Realities. Creating New Modalities.

Chair of the Nobel Laureate Festival Committee, Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, defined the sub-theme further.

She also said, “The Nobel Laureate Festival Committee has had to create and strengthen new modalities to bring outside celebration of the life and achievements of our two Nobel Laureates to persons both near and far. We have regrettably curtailed and even cancelled some of our traditional events because of restrictions currently in force, but we are happy that digital technology has allowed us to “come together”, albeit virtually, to celebrate.”

Nobel Laureate Festival Committee Co-ordinator, Delia Dolor said that the pandemic forced a re-examining of attitudes and lifestyles: “What we’ve been through over the last couple of years has made us rethink our livelihoods, relationships and careers. By re-examining our humanity, we have been forced to make changes and to begin many new things – and some of the Festival’s events highlight this.”

The launch was attended by Ms Estherlita Cumberbatch, Company Secretary of the Bank of Saint Lucia, Mr Lyden Arnold, Acting Managing Director of the Bank of Saint Lucia, and Mr Lucious ElLevic, General Manager of the Laborie Co-operative Credit Union. Committee Members and Event Coordinators were present on Zoom.

For attendance of events and COVID-19 protocols contact event organisers.

The Festival can be followed online on Facebook @NobelLaureateFestivalSaintLucia.

The launch can be found here:

https://youtu.be/kU-XrjSb3NE

