2-Y-O burnt as fire destroys Mahaicony home

A family of eight is now homeless after their Mahaicony Branch Road home in New Providence, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) was completely destroyed by fire.

While the fire was not reported by the Guyana Fire Service and details on how the fire started remain relatively unknown, Region Five’s Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal on his Facebook page said the home belonged to Kamat Ramkissoon.

“Ramkissoon who is a labourer is a father of five kids including a 2-year-old who suffered burnt injuries during the fire,” the chairman said.

He said the family is in need of any form of support and persons that are willing to assist can contact Ramkissoon on his telephone number 618-4597.

Following the fire, one resident took to social media claiming that while the man is receiving little help for persons in the community, his family is in need of more assistance.

“A two-year-old was scorched. A dog and parrot died in the fire. Now, eight are homeless, five children ages two to ten, and three adults. As a village, we are providing for the immediate needs of the family. I humbly ask that the family be assisted by kind-hearted people who can afford it. They need this assistance,” he pleaded.

NewsAmericasNow.com