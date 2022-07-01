2 more British citizens charged as ‘mercenaries’ in Russian-backed separatist region of Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Pro-Russian investigators in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday said they have charged another two British citizens with being “mercenaries,” according to the Donetsk News Agency.

“An investigation is now underway against British mercenaries Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill. They are charged under the same articles as the three previously convicted mercenaries. An investigation is under way and charges have been brought,” the agency reported quoting an unnamed DPR official.

The DPR is a pro-Russian region in the east of Ukraine that is not recognized internationally.

The UK Foreign Office condemned the “exploitation” of prisoners for political purposes and said it has raised the issue with the Russian government.

“We are in constant contact with the Government of Ukraine on their cases and are fully supportive of Ukraine in its efforts to get them released,” a spokesperson added.

