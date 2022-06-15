$15,000 Up For Grabs At InKnowvation: Small Business Fridays – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Leading telecoms provider Flow Business is encouraging Caribbean entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level by participating in its next event series targeted at small businesses, with $15,000 USD in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Over three weeks, on June 17, June 24 and July 1, Flow Business will once again celebrate Small Business Fridays with its free series of InKnowvation virtual events showcasing inspirational keynote speakers and interactive workshops aimed at providing small business owners with the digital knowhow they need to grow and thrive.

“This is about the barber shops and salons, cafes and eateries, community shops, contractors, entrepreneurs, and all self-starters – whether you’re a team of 10 people or a team of one. These clients may be lesser in size when compared to clients in the enterprise space, however, the contribution of small businesses to our way of life can never be underestimated,” said Nicolas Collette, Vice President, B2B, C&W Communications.

The theme for the series is ‘Pivot to Success: Transforming Your Business for the Digital Age’ and three deserving start-ups will share $15,000 USD in cash and prizes as part of a business pitch challenge.

To take part, business owners should register for the events at flowbusiness.co/events, and

they’ll receive instructions regarding how to submit their two-minute video pitch. Entries must be received by Sunday, June 19.

“We’re proud to support Caribbean entrepreneurs with the best connectivity solutions coupled with the essential know-how, practical help and direct investment that provides them with the opportunity to take advantage of this digital age, and ultimately, grow their business and our communities,” added Collette.

“More than 2,500 businesspeople participated in the last series, and we received over 230

entries for the pitch challenge, so we once again invite all small business owners and

entrepreneurs to attend and take advantage of this valuable opportunity.”

The first virtual conference from the Cayman Islands takes place on June 17 with Frank Schilling, the founder of Name Administration Inc and Uniregistry, delivering the keynote address.

The second session from The Bahamas takes place on June 24 and the final session from

Jamaica on July 1; Marc Farrell, founder of Ten to One craft rum company – which recently

brought music artist Ciara on board as a co-owner – and Kadeen Mairs, founder of soon-to-be- listed microlending service Dolla Financial, will be delivering the keynotes respectively.

Other presenters include online business coach and Flow Ambassador, Keron Rose; chief

executive officer of Jamaica-based online food delivery service QuickCart, Monique Powell;

artist manager for musical acts Sheneesa and Ding Dong, Romecih Major; and TV host and

content curator, Yendi Phillips.

To register for the free virtual sessions or the pitch challenge, interested parties should visit

flowbusiness.co/events.

InKnowvation: Small Business Fridays is produced in partnership with Tech Beach.

Source: C&W Communications

