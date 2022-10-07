$15,000 Bail For Stanley Felix – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, October 7, 2022, Officers attached to the Major Crime Unit, spearheaded an operation at La Clery, Castries, where a suspect was apprehended.

Consequently, Stanley Felix of La Clery, Castries, was formally charged with the offence of Perverting the Course of Justice, Contrary to Section 376 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia.

He was escorted before the First District Court where he was granted bail in the sum of fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) cash or suitable surety.

He was also assigned reporting conditions and travel restrictions.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

