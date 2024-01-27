15-Year-Old Critical After Vieux Fort Shooting – St. Lucia Times

A fifteen-year-old boy was reported in critical condition after a shooting incident at the Pierrot Gap in Vieux Fort Thursday night.

However, a medical facility has since discharged the boy’s seventeen-year-old brother.

Both siblings sustained gunshot injuries after 7:00 pm under circumstances that were not immediately apparent and are currently under investigation by the police.

One of the teenagers was shot in the arm, while the other sustained an abdominal injury.

Two ambulances responded after the emergency personnel of Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) received a distress call at about 7:28 pm.

The latest shooting adds to a sharp spike in gun violence since the year began.

So far, for 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded seven homicides.