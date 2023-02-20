15-year-old boy stabbed in the back

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ottos Comprehensive student who was stabbed last week did not know he was bleeding.

The 15-year-old boy was stabbed with scissors to his back on by an unknown assistant in broad daylight.

According to reports, while in the vicinity of a Barber Shop on High Street he and a young man got into a confrontation, and when he turned and was walking away, the young man stabbed him in his back with a pair of scissors.

The teenage boy, who is currently in 4th form, said he did not realize that he was wounded until someone told him that he was bleeding from his back.

The boy, accompanied by his mom, reported the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department.

The boy told police he could identify the man but does not know him personally.

His injuries were not life-threatening and police are investigating the matter.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com