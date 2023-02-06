15-y-o ‘Don-Don’ goes missing again Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Just over a month after an Ananda Alert was activated for 15-year-old Donnay Williams, otherwise called ‘Don-Don’, of Lowel Avenue, Duhaney Park, Kingston 19, she has gone missing again.

The police on Monday activated another Ananda Alert for the teenager, saying that she has been missing since Monday, January 30.

Previously, Donnay went missing in December 2022.

Donnay is of brown complexion, medium build and 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that about 12:30pm on January 30, Donnay was last seen at a St Ann address wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donnay Williams is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com