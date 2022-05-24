14 students killed, One Teacher Dead In Texas Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
14 students killed, One Teacher Dead In Texas Shooting – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, media reports say.

Governor Greg Abbott disclosed that the 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead.

The  Governor stated that the suspect ,Salvador Ramos, had a handgun and possibly a rifle in the attack and is believed to have been shot dead by responding officers.

See also

The US flag was flying half-staff at the White House after Tuesday’s deadly shooting, currently being investigated by the FBI.

– Advertisement –