13 Homeless After Three Christmas Day Fires In Guyana

Stabroek News:- The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) today said that 13 persons are homeless after three Christmas Day fires. At 8:50am, Water Tenders 102, 105 and 107 from Central and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations responded to a house on fire at Lot 169 Rose Street, West Ruimveldt, a release from the GFS said. The structure was a one-flat wooden and concrete building owned and occupied by Jewel Anderson and her family of three. The purported cause of the fire was a lit mosquito coil left unattended and which ignited a window curtain and spread to the entire building. The building and