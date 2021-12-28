13 Homeless After Three Christmas Day Fires In Guyana – St. Lucia Times News

The building and its contents were completely destroyed leaving four persons homeless.

Meanwhile, at 17:14pm, the GFS said that Water Tender 86 from the Corriverton Fire Station responded to a fire at Lot 193 Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice.

– Advertisement –

The structure was a two-storey wooden building occupied by Ravi Rashaney and his family of four.

The building and its contents were completely destroyed leaving five persons homeless.

The GFS said that a one-flat wooden and concrete building located at Lot 166 Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice owned by Chandrawattie Deokharan was also affected by the blaze.

Six louvre panels and ten meters of PVC guttering were slightly damaged due to radiated heat from the fire.

Also affected by the blaze was a one-flat wooden and concrete building located at Lot 195 Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice occupied by Andy Dhanessar and his family of five.