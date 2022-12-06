11 Facts about Dominica’s 2022 election – It’s not the regular race Loop Barbados

11 Facts about Dominica’s 2022 election – It’s not the regular race Loop Barbados
11 Facts about Dominica’s 2022 election – It’s not the regular race

6 seats won on Nomination Day, November 18, 2022

Loop News

59 minutes ago

Dominicans are going to the polls today, December 6, 2022.

However, this election is a bit different from the previous elections in the Nature Isle.

Here are 11 facts about this election:

It is a snap election. The election was announced by Prime Minister Roosvelt Skerrit on November 6 for a December 6 Election Day.Dominica’s last election was December 6, 2019Constitutionally, Dominica’s next election was due in 2024Dominica is a parliamentary democracy and has been governed by the Dominica Labor Party (DLP) since 2000 with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit at the helmDominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has won his seat, running unopposed. He told media: “I am very grateful to the voters of the Vieille Case Constituency who reposed their confidence in me in 2000 at age 27 and they are all still standing strong with me”Of the 21 seats up for grabs, before today’s election, the DLP has already won six seats as of Nomination Day. Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was nominated unopposed in the Vieille Case constituency and the returning MP for the Roseau Valley constituency is Dr Irvin McIntyre. DLP newcomers Lakeyia Joseph – Paix Bouche, Roland Royer – Cottage, Daren Pinard – Colihaut, Jullan Defoe – Petite Savanne have won as well.15 seats are being contested todayAfter November 18, Nominiation Day, 45 candidates including 19 independents, were on the ballotsTeam Unity Dominica (TUD) is the only opposition party to contest the upcoming election with five candidatesThree of Dominica’s opposition parties, including the United Workers party (UWP), the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) and the Alternative Peoples’ Party will not be contesting the elections. They have boycotted this electionThe leader of the APP Tahira Blanchard is contesting as an independent candidate

