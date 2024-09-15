$10,000 Annually For Twatiné’s Survivors Club

Julien Alfred’s success continues to uplift those instrumental in her growth and development.

On Thursday, one of Alfred’s sponsors, First National Bank, committed to an annual financial donation of $10,000 to the SP Survivors Athletics Club as part of the athlete’s contractual agreement with the financial institution.

The initiative is part of the bank’s broader commitment to supporting local athletics at the grassroots level, as demonstrated by its sponsorship of the Island Champs Schools Athletics Competition.

Like many local sports clubs, financial backing remains a significant challenge for Alfred’s former club.

Julien Alfred’s first mentor, Cuthbert ‘Twatiné’ Modeste, leads the Survivors Club and frequently contributes from his own limited resources to support the development of Saint Lucia’s next track stars.

“She always mentions [Twatiné] when she speaks,” said Tishanna Jeffers, 1st National Bank’s Marketing and Communications Manager. “And so, as a part of Julien’s contract with First National Bank, we are proud to also announce that we will be making an annual donation of $10,000 to the Survivors.”

Expressing gratitude for the timely assistance, Coach Twatiné emphasised that the contribution will further fuel his dedication to nurturing the next generation of track stars.

He also conveyed his deep love and admiration for the Olympic gold and silver medalist, whom he played a key role in developing.

“Now I feel good. At least, you all recognized the Survivors Club and now you go see five more Juliens! “the coach exclaimed. “Juju was a child I loved from small. I used to put her by my side…She still calls me Daddy Twats…we love each other… I’m taking care of [the young athletes] because the things I do for humanity I do with all my heart.”

Additionally, Modeste reflected on his journey, recalling his path from marginalisation to now being associated with one of the most prominent names globally in track and field.

“Not everything bad comes from a ghetto. There are good things. And I maintain that,” Modeste noted.

This financial commitment from First National Bank underscores the crucial role of local institutions in nurturing young talent and sustaining grassroots athletics in Saint Lucia.

By supporting the club, the bank has strengthened its ties to Julien Alfred’s success and invested in the future of Saint Lucian track and field.

PHOTO: Cuthbert Modeste and Julien Alfred share a warm embrace after her return home last week.