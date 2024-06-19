1.1 Tonnes Of Cocaine Seized 100 Km South Of Martinique

French authorities have announced the recent seizure of 1.1 tonnes of cocaine approximately 100 kilometers South of Martinique after interdicting a Venezuelan vessel.

According to a Facebook post by Force Armée Aux Antilles, a Barbados-based Regional Security (RSS) aircraft spotted the Venezuelan-flagged sailboat.

After that, the French Navy vessel Dumont d’Urville crew boarded the sailboat and seized 40 bales of cocaine weighing 1,165 kg.

By the international regulations in the fight against drug trafficking, the French law enforcers handed over the sailboat crew and their illicit cargo to the Venezuelan authorities at sea.

The Force Armée Aux Antilles release disclosed that Venezuelan authorities would destroy the drugs in Venezuela in the presence of a French representative while the suspects would go on trial.

The release praised the ‘excellent cooperation’ with the Barbados-based RSS.

Since the start of 2024, over fifteen tonnes of narcotics have been removed from distribution networks.