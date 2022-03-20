0% intro APR until late 2023 is 100% insane

The content originally appeared on: CNN

0% introductory APR for 21 months on balance transfers: One of the longest introductory periods on balance transfers we’ve come across, you’ll get a 0% intro APR on the balance transferred for a full 21 months, which means you’ll have almost two years to pay off your balance.

0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases: You’ll also get a 0% intro APR on new purchases for the first 12 months. This is a helpful perk if you plan on buying anything with the card.

Choose your payment due date: A little flexibility can go a long way when it comes to managing your finances. The card lets you choose from any available payment date, whether it’s in the beginning, middle, or end of the month. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

No late fees: One of the most unique perks is that there are no late fees, ever. While you should always pay your bill on time, because late payments can still affect your credit, it’s nice to know that you won’t be charged if you do slip up and miss a payment.

No penalty APR: If you miss some payments, most credit cards will increase your interest rate to their penalty APR. Citi® Simplicity® Card never charges a penalty rate, so your APR isn’t at risk of increasing due to late payments.

No annual fee: This card comes with no annual fee, which is an important feature if your goal is to pay off debt.